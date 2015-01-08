* Total air travel demand up 6 pct in Nov vs 5.7 pct in Oct
* International demand up 5.4 pct in Nov
* Lower oil set to boost U.S. in particular
* Strong demand growth in China
(Recasts with 2015 outlook, adds detail, changes dateline to
BERLIN)
BERLIN, Jan 8 Weakening economies in Asia and
Africa could dampen demand for international air travel this
year, taking the gloss off the positive effects of cheaper oil
for the global airline industry, a leading industry body said on
Thursday.
Demand for cross-border air travel rose 5.4 percent in
November. That was slightly less than the 6 percent growth
achieved for the entire market, which was strengthened by demand
for domestic flights within China, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said in its monthly statistics.
IATA, which represents about 250 airlines accounting for 84
percent of global air traffic, last month said it expects the
global airline industry's 2015 profit margin to be its strongest
in more than five years, partly thanks to lower oil prices.
Oil prices this week hit their lowest level since April
2009.
However, the assoaciation cautioned on Thursday that the
picture is mixed, with strong economic growth in the United
States set to boost business travel, while falling economic
confidence elsewhere could continue to hamper growth for
cross-border travel.
"While lower oil prices should be positive for economic
activity, softening business confidence is having a dampening
effect on international travel," IATA Director General Tony
Tyler said in a statement.
Economists on Wednesday raised forecasts for fourth-quarter
growth in the United States, but major economies in Europe and
Asia are struggling with slowing growth.
Growth in cross-border travel has remained stable since
August and strong domestic demand in countries such as China and
India has not been translating into demand for international
travel for the region's carriers, IATA said.
The negative effect of lower oil prices could also be seen
in the November figures for African carriers, which saw demand
for international travel fall 2.5 percent.
IATA said the weakness seemed to be because of weakening
economies in the region, especially in Nigeria, which relies
heavily on oil revenues.
In Europe, however, demand for international services was up
5.6 percent, with low-cost carriers responsible for much of the
growth and helping the region to combat continuing economic
risks, IATA said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Thomas
Atkins; Editing by David Goodman)