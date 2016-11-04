Nov 4 Global demand for air travel rose 7 percent in September, the strongest year-on-year increase in seven months, supported by the Middle East and Asia Pacific growth, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.

"Airlines from the Middle East and Asia Pacific posted the fastest traffic growth for the fourth consecutive month, with double-digit annual increases in both cases. However, every region posted solid year-on-year growth, in excess of 4 percent," IATA said.

Capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose 6.6 percent, meaning load factors - a measure of how full planes are - increased 0.3 percentage points to 81.1 percent, IATA said in its monthly traffic update.

"September's growth in passenger demand was healthy. Importantly, this rebound from August weakness suggests that travel demand is showing its resilience in the aftermath of terror attacks," IATA head Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement. (Reporting by Anna Jaworska-Guidotti; editing by Jason Neely)