* British Airways owner IAG helps propel Dublin as hub
* Dublin now one of top 5 transatlantic hubs in Europe
* Pre-clearance facility key, new runway planned
* Executives say target shifting from UK to EU passengers
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, June 2Decades after long-range airliners
ended Ireland's role as the stepping stone to Europe for
Americans, who sipped Irish coffees as their propeller-driven
planes refuelled, the country is slowly re-establishing itself
as a major transatlantic aviation hub.
Last year Dublin for the first time entered the top-five
rankings for transatlantic hubs in Europe, data showed, after
British Airways owner IAG started to implement plans to
use Dublin as an alternative to the continent's top hub at
London Heathrow.
With Irish low-cost giant Ryanair considering using
its fleet to feed long-haul services, senior airline executives
at the first annual meeting of the International Air Transport
Association to be held in Dublin since 1962 talked up prospects
for further growth.
"It's an absolutely enormous opportunity for Dublin," said
Pat Byrne, chief executive of Irish regional airline CityJet,
which announced plans to double its fleet to 50 planes. "The
last time Ireland has had this significance (for transatlantic
travel) was when airplanes had to stop to fuel."
In the 1940s and 50s U.S. presidents and movie stars would
stop off near Shannon on the west coast of Ireland before flying
on to Europe's great cities, bringing a touch of glamour to one
of the most under-developed regions in Western Europe.
Locals claim the Irish Coffee, finished with a dash of
whiskey, was invented by a local barman catering for the
visiting stars. But the airport went into decades of decline
when long-range jets could fly further.
Ireland's resurgence has been fuelled in recent years by
strong sterling, a large under-utilised terminal completed just
after Ireland's 2008 banking crisis and the only pre-clearance
facility for travelling to the United States in an EU capital.
Transfer traffic has been growing at Dublin by between 25
and 30 percent a year as former flag carrier Aer Lingus has
built up its long-haul fleet from seven in 2010 to a target of
20 by 2020, a spokesman said.
Meanwhile all transfer traffic through Dublin airport rose
50 percent to 250,000 passengers in the first four months of the
year, the Dublin Airport Authority said.
Heathrow had 230,000 transatlantic seats available weekly at
the peak of last summer compared with fifth-placed Dublin with
41,000, according to aviation data and analytics company OAG.
Dublin has focused on the 25 regional UK airports it has
direct flights to, but the focus is shifting towards other parts
of western Europe, said Dublin Airport Authority chief executive
Kevin Toland.
The next stage could be to harness Ryanair, whose second
largest base in Europe is Dublin, with 86 destinations.
Long averse to connecting flights due to logistical
difficulties, Ryanair has said it will experiment with
connections this summer with a view to feeding long haul
airlines in the future.
But Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien told
Reuters it would need a "stronger compelling economic reason"
before it starts regular feeds for rival carriers.
Executives also cited Ireland's pro-business regulator as a
plus. The Irish Aviation Authority has been pushing to allow
Norwegian Air Shuttle's Irish subsidiary to start
flying transatlantic routes, despite heavy resistance from U.S.
carriers against it.
Aer Lingus Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh, who has been
spearheading his airline's hub plan since its takeover by IAG
last year, said the key to further growth is being
opportunistic, poaching passengers from overcrowded hubs in
Europe and the United States.
"Poor airports in North America is an opportunity to connect
cities on the east coast directly to Dublin," he said. "We have
such a small home market, we have to be internationally relevant
in everything we do."
(Additional reporting by Joachim Dagenborg in Oslo; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)