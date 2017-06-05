CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 U.S. officials are
concerned that explosives disguised as laptops could be directly
detonated onboard an aircraft, the chief executive of United
Airlines said at an aviation industry event on Monday.
Because there is little perceived risk of remotely
detonating such a device, Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz
said authorities believe there is less chance of them exploding
in the hold of aircraft.
Senior executives at the International Air Travel
Association's annual meeting said the risk of lithium batteries
overheating on stowed laptops also presents a risk.
"I think the greater risk is 40 or 50 laptops in the hold,"
said Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew.
In March, the U.S. government imposed restrictions on large
electronic devices in aircraft cabins on flights from 10
airports, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering an
expansion of a ban on laptops and other large electronics in
cabins but a decision appeared to be deferred after Homeland
Secretary John Kelly spoke to European officials last week.
