CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 LOT Polish Airlines
is more interested in seeking a partner over an
investor because it is now more confident that it is on the way
to long-term profitability, its chief executive officer said on
Monday.
"A partner is the primary focus, an investor with a capital
injection is the secondary focus," CEO Rafal Milczarski said on
the sidelines of an airline industry meeting. "We have
demonstrated and will continue to demonstrate that we can grow
successfully without an investor."
State-owned LOT, one of the world's oldest airlines, has for
years struggled to compete against low-cost competitors like
Ryanair Holdings Plc and bigger rivals. It was saved
from bankruptcy in 2012 thanks to public aid of more than 500
million zlotys ($134.58 million).
Poland had been in talks with potential investors from China
last year.
"A year ago, I had much less confidence. We are on a very
good track to achieving long-term profitability and growing the
company in a profitable way," Milczarski said.
He added that LOT was not seeing any negative impact
following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and that
the carrier was instead adding more seats to London.
($1 = 3.7153 zlotys)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)