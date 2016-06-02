DUBLIN, June 2 Lufthansa is set for a good year and summer bookings have not disappointed, the chief executive of the airline said on Thursday.

"The summer bookings are not disappointing at all," Carsten Spohr told reporters on the sidelines of the annual IATA meeting in Dublin.

"I think we are looking to a good year as industry and that includes the Lufthansa Group," he added.

Lufthansa had previously said it was seeing signs of customers waiting longer to book due to security concerns in Europe. Spohr said on Thursday late bookings were good because they offered higher yields.

He also said Lufthansa would not take its next two A320neo jets until software and hardware on the Pratt & Whitney engines had been revised.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sarah Young)