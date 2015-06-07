(Adds quotes on Gulf carriers, safety)
By Victoria Bryan
MIAMI, June 7 A positive trend in April traffic
at Germany's Lufthansa continued in May with new
business class and premium economy seats attracting passengers,
Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday.
Lufthansa said last month its April passenger numbers rose
6.7 percent to 9.14 million, though the load factor, or
proportion of seats sold, dropped 1.4 percentage points to 78.1
percent. It is due to publish May traffic figures on
Wednesday.
Spohr said the crash of a plane run by its Germanwings unit
at the end of March, suspected to have been deliberately caused
by the co-pilot, had not affected passenger demand.
"When it comes to safety, Lufthansa has a reputation for
safety, which has not been hurt or damaged by this tragic
accident," said Spohr, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of
a meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Spohr, who holds a pilot's licence himself, said premium
economy bookings were 10 percent ahead of its original business
plan.
Lufthansa has been investing 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion)
in improving its product as it tries to win back market share
from the Gulf carriers, which have especially hurt its business
on routes to Asia.
Lufthansa has long called for a fair playing field when it
comes to the Gulf carriers. The debate has taken on a new scale
with allegations by three U.S. carriers that the Gulf carriers
received over $42 billion in illegal subsidies.
"It makes our discussion in Europe more credible," Spohr
said. "Openness and fairness need to be balanced to create a
market environment that everyone can live with."
He said, however, that the topic had so far not been a big
issue at the meeting of the IATA board of governors. IATA
members recognize that the expansion of the Gulf carriers
affects some airlines more than others and airline CEOs had
discussed the issue in a professional manner, Spohr said.
James Hogan, the chief executive of Abu Dhabi-based Etihad,
said in an interview with Reuters earlier on Sunday that Etihad
had demonstrated it was not receiving subsidies and noted the
opposition came from a small number of carriers.
"We have not damaged U.S. interests, and in fact on the
contrary, we've expanded the market. We're a good friend of
America," he said.
