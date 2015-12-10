GENEVA Dec 10 Low oil prices and healthy demand
for travel will boost airline profits again in 2016, the
International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.
IATA, which represents almost 260 airlines accounting for 83
percent of global air traffic, said net profits would reach
record levels of $36.3 billion in 2016 after $33 billion in
2015, with over half of the profits coming from North American
carriers.
The Geneva-based association had previously forecast airline
profits of $29.3 billion in 2015.
"It is a good news story," IATA Director General Tony Tyler
told journalists in Geneva, although added that industry profits
were still best described as fragile rather than sustainable.
Demand for travel has been booming in 2015, thanks to
improving economies and lower fuel helping to boost spending,
especially on leisure trips.
"We should enjoy the benign trading conditions while they
last but it would be a mistake to start to get used to them,"
Tyler said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)