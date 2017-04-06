BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 6 Global demand for air travel rose 4.8 percent in February, continuing the strong start from January and driven by lower fares and improving economies, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
IATA said it estimates fares have fallen by more than 10 percent in real terms over the last year, and added that uncertainty over U.S. travel restrictions was not having a major impact.
"Although we remain concerned over the impact of any travel restrictions or closing of borders, we have not seen the attempted U.S. ban on travel from six countries translate into an identifiable traffic trend", IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.
Overall, capacity in February increased 2.7 percent, leading to the load factor - a measure of how full planes are - rising 1.6 percentage points to 79.5 percent. IATA said that was the highest ever level recorded for February.
(Reporting by Daria Kowalewska; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.