BERLIN, April 2 Demand for air travel rose by 6.2 percent in February, the International Air Transport Association said, boosted by people travelling around the Chinese New Year.

The February increase compares with a 4.5 percent rise in revenue passenger kilometres seen in January, IATA said in its monthly traffic update on Thursday.

Demand for international travel in Asia-Pacific rose 10.4 percent compared to 2014, when the Chinese New Year holiday fell in January.

Overall, load factors rose 0.5 percentage points to 78.5 percent and capacity increased 5.6 percent, IATA said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)