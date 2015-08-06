FRANKFURT Aug 6 Global demand for air travel
continued to rise in June, albeit at a slowing rate as weakness
in Asia-Pacific and the impact of the Greek debt crisis were
felt, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on
Thursday.
Air passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger
kilometres rose 5.7 percent in June, against a 6.9 percent
increase recorded for May, IATA said in its monthly passenger
data release.
IATA said the June figures were also affected by the timing
of Ramadan, which depressed travel demand in the Middle East.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)