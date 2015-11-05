BERLIN Nov 5 Demand for air travel increased further in September, and the outlook for the remainder of the year is good, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Demand for air travel, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 7.3 percent in September, ahead of a 7.1 percent gain recorded in August, IATA said in its regular monthly traffic figures.

So far this year, demand is up 6.7 percent, in line with IATA's forecast for a 6.7 percent rise for the year as whole.

"The demand for air travel in September was robust - even with the economic slowdown in some key emerging markets such as China," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement. "The industry seems set for a positive end to 2015." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)