* International airlines' net profits seen at $39.4 bln
* Net profit margin seen at 5.6 pct
* Industry returns to exceed cost of capital in 2016
* Fuel to account for less than 20 pct of costs this year
By Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher
DUBLIN, June 2 Airlines should make more money
than previously expected this year, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday, helped by low oil
prices and work by airlines to fill planes and drive ancillary
revenues.
IATA, representing over 260 airlines accounting for 83
percent of global air traffic, is now forecasting they will make
a collective net profit of $39.4 billion this year, up from a
previous estimate of $36.3 billion and with more than half of
all profits generated by North American carriers.
That would be the fifth straight year of improving profits
and give a net profit margin of 5.6 percent, while the
industry's return on capital is also expected to exceed the cost
of capital for only the second time, a boost for investors in
the often beleaguered sector.
"It's an impressive performance given the economy is pretty
weak. So I think it's a sign of change," IATA Chief Economist
Brian Pearce said at the association's annual meeting in Dublin.
However, the picture was mixed across the globe, and
profitability is set to vary widely depending on region and type
of carrier, meaning potential investors need to be choosy.
While North American carriers are expected to account for
more than half of this year's industry profits, Latin American
economies have been hurt by the fall in oil prices and the
region's carriers are seeing hardly any decline of fuel costs
due to slumping exchange rates.
Aviation banker Bertrand Grabowski said it was a good time
to invest in airlines if you were selective, citing for example
U.S. airlines' discipline on capacity and costs.
"In Europe, the legacy carriers have been squeezed by the
low-cost carriers and the Middle East carriers and they have
started working to improve profitability and that is beginning
to show," he added.
Some state-owned carriers in emerging economies have done
little to improve profitability, he said.
In the United States activist investors are also getting
more involved in aviation, as shown at United Continental
Holdings, where hedge funds successfully pushed for
board changes.
PwC analysts said the improved profits were piquing investor
interest, not only in airlines, but also in other fields in
aviation, such as infrastructure.
"Investors will be looking for those opportunities where
they're not constrained by some of the structural issues, such
as legacy labour agreements or difficult regional markets," PwC
transportation and logistics director Bryan Terry told Reuters.
Aer Lingus boss Stephen Kavanagh said the Irish airline's
takeover by British Airways and Iberia's owner IAG was
a sign of how Aer Lingus had worked to become an attractive
asset.
"There are a significant number of major airline companies
and groups that are focused on that return, and that puts
discipline on the entire industry," he added.
Falling ticet prices have been a concern for airlines over
recent months and IATA estimates fares will drop 7 percent this
year, but unit costs will fall faster, by 7.7 percent.
The improved performance is not only down to the low oil
price but is also due to airlines becoming better at filling
planes and generating extra revenue, IATA head Tony Tyler said.
Nevertheless, fuel is expected to account for just under 20
percent of expenses this year, down from a 33 percent high in
2012-2013.
Tyler said while it was becoming more normal to make a
profit there was still room for improvement, especially on the
debt front.
"It will, however, take a longer run of profits before
balance sheets are returned to full health," he said.
