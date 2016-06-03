DUBLIN, June 3 Qatar Airways said on Friday its
15 percent stake in British Airways-owner IAG was a
strategic rather than financial investment which helped
purchasing and network planning, but it was not seeking a board
seat.
The Gulf carrier said in May it had increased its stake in
International Consolidated Airlines Group to 15 percent from 12
percent amid a rapid global expansion.
"IAG is a strategic investment, not a financial investment,"
Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told reporters at the
International Air Transport Association annual meeting in
Dublin, adding Qatar was "satisfied with 15.01 pct.".
"The benefit is really unlimited, joint purchases, joint
insurance, joint component repairs, handling, joint catering,"
he said, adding that Qatar's Hamad International airport in Doha
was a perfect hub to feed India, where IAG was not very strong.
He said he had "absolute confidence" in the management of
IAG and that Qatar was not seeking a seat on the board.
Speaking to Reuters at the same conference, IAG chief
executive Willie Walsh insisted that the Qatar Airways holding
had no bearing on any operational tie-ups and any deepening of
the partnership was "completely separate" to the equity holding.
While the airlines' cargo partnership, joint procurement and
code shares were working well, "we would do these whether they
(Qatar Airways) had a stake in us or not," he added.
(Reporting Sarah Young and Victoria Bryan; Writing by Conor
Humphries; Editing by Alexander Smith)