By Sarah Young
| DUBLIN, June 2
DUBLIN, June 2 Global airlines expect to agree
by year end the best way of ensuring faster recovery of data
from the flight recorders which might help shed light on
disasters such as the disappearance of EgyptAir MS804.
The black box recorders from the flight from Paris to Cairo
are still being sought two weeks after it crashed into the
Mediterranean killing all 66 people on board, the latest example
of difficulties in locating devices vital in crash
investigations.
Aircraft tracking was already a priority since the
disappearance of Malaysia Airlines MH370 in 2014 and the U.N.'s
aviation agency ICAO said in March new aircraft needed to be
equipped with improved means to have their black boxes
recovered, or data from them made available in a timely manner,
by 2021.
Gilberto Lopez Meyer, senior vice president for safety and
flight operations at the International Air Transport Association
(IATA), said on Thursday the organisation would by the end of
year state its view on which of various possible techniques
would be best.
"I believe that by the end of this year we should have a
concrete and definite position on this issue," he told reporters
at IATA's annual meeting in Dublin. "IATA is in discussions.
Every single option has pros and cons."
Black boxes could either stream their data live or be fitted
with a deployable beacon, or automatic deployable flight
recorder, to make them quicker to find.
One concern related to a beacon system is accidental
deployment, while a data streaming system would create huge
amounts of data for all aircraft.
Search teams are working in the Mediterranean to recover the
two flight recorders from the EgyptAir flight and investigators
said on Tuesday a vessel had picked up signals from one of the
black boxes of the flight.
Under standards brought in by ICAO, aircraft will by 2018
have to carry devices which can transmit their location at least
once a minute in cases of distress.
