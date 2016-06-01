By Victoria Bryan
| DUBLIN, June 1
DUBLIN, June 1 Governments and travel companies
must do more to share data to intercept and prevent attacks, the
head of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said on
Wednesday, a day after the United States issued a warning to
travellers over security in Europe.
Travel and tourism shares fell on Wednesday after the United
States said possible targets could include the European soccer
championship in France, starting this month, although it added
there was no specific threat information.
"One of the things as an industry we've got to get better at
is getting to a point where we will share data when it needs to
be shared to allow the authorities to intercept and prevent
these terrorist attacks," WTTC head David Scowsill told Reuters
on the sidelines of the annual International Air Transport
Association meeting in Dublin.
He said governments were not very good at sharing data
across borders while in the travel industry data was held
variously by airlines, travel agents, tour operators and booking
system providers, making it hard to join up the dots.
"At some point as an industry we have to move towards a
system where that data can be aggregated and shared and assessed
by people in the intelligence services. We haven't even begun to
get our heads around it but that will be important for the
future," he said.
In one example of cooperation, the European Parliament gave
final approval in April to an exchange of airline passenger data
between security forces in the European Union, after some
governments made a renewed push for it following recent deadly
attacks in Paris and Brussels.
Scowsill said he didn't believe the latest U.S. advisory,
which is valid until the end of August, would have an impact on
summer booking figures from the United States to Europe because
people would have already booked trips by now.
He said WTTC analysis of crisis events showed destinations
on average take around 13 months to recover from an attack,
against 21-26 months for disease, environmental disasters or
political turmoil.
"Travellers are much more resilient now than 20 years ago,"
Scowsill said.
However, speaking in Norway, an executive from low-cost
carrier Ryanair said there could be a cumulative effect
from recent incidents.
"People have short memories but if we have France followed
by Brussels followed by potentially EgyptAir and maybe something
else, I think that it could have an ongoing depressive effect
for the industry," Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien said.
(Additional reporting by Joachim Dageborg in Oslo; Editing by
Mark Potter)