(Corrects analyst name in final paragraph)
By Victoria Bryan
MIAMI, June 9 Global airlines are considering
whether to copy a move by Lufthansa to slap a 16 euro surcharge
on tickets booked via third-party systems as they try to improve
the amount they earn on ticket sales, executives said at a
meeting in Miami this week.
Lufthansa said last week it was implementing the
surcharge for tickets booked via third-parties on global
distribution systems (GDS), a decision that prompted ire from
providers like Amadeus and Sabre as well as from travel agents.
The Lufthansa move means it will be cheaper for customers to
book tickets via its own website.
Air France-KLM is considering its options, the
airline's chief executive said on Monday, although no decision
has yet been made.
"It's a key issue, an absolutely key issue for us. The
majority of our revenues comes from GDS," Alexandre de Juniac
told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the
International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Lufthansa has said that two-thirds of its flights are booked
via GDS. De Juniac declined to specify further which percentage
of its ticket sales came via the systems.
He said, however, that Air France-KLM still has two years
left to run on its contract with Amadeus, meaning implementing a
surcharge similar to Lufthansa's would be very complex from a
legal, contractual and financial point of view.
On Tuesday, Emirates airline president Tim Clark said that
the carrier was working on its own distribution system, which
would give it more control over ticket prices and customised
offers based on customer data.
Amadeus, Sabre Corp and Travelport shares all fell by over 3
percent on Tuesday.
Other airline CEOs attending the industry meeting, such as
IAG's Willie Walsh and Alaska Airline's
Brad Tilden, applauded Lufthansa for its decision but remained
coy on whether they would follow suit.
"We need to see value with our providers. I think it's a
brave step and I commend him for it," Etihad CEO James Hogan
said, referring to Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr.
Others said the Lufthansa would have to take care to ensure
the decision did not impact corporate bookings.
"The airline must ensure that the new direction it is taking
does not alienate a very sought-after and lucrative customer
segment - the business traveller - who traditionally relies
almost entirely on GDS providers for booking flight tickets,"
Euromonitor senior analyst Nadejda Popova said.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)