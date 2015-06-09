MIAMI, June 9 The world's airline trade
association said on Tuesday it is pressing for better tracking
of commercial jetliners flying over remote areas, but that some
of its members may struggle to meet a 2016 deadline for
technology improvements.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said a
November 2016 implementation deadline set by a United Nations
aviation agency remains difficult for some members.
That date "may be a bit early for full implementation," Tony
Tyler, director general of IATA, said at a press conference
during the group's annual meeting in Miami. IATA represents
about 250 airlines around the world.
Aircraft tracking came under close scrutiny after Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 vanished during a flight in March 2014,
with 239 people aboard. The plane has not been found.
Critics say the pace of change is too slow.
"I know where my planes are all the time," said Emirates
airline President Tim Clark in a separate briefing in Miami.
"They spew data down through ACARS (aircraft communication
system." While that's expensive, and more difficult when out of
radar coverage, he added, "you don't lose a plane for seven
hours."
IATA said that many newer aircraft have equipment that
enable them to be tracked by satellite. But older aircraft do
not, raising questions about the capability and cost of systems
those planes would need.
IATA is only an advisor to a standard-setting process being
spearheaded by the International Civil Aviation Organization,
the United Nations agency that set the tentative November
deadline. ICAO's standards also would require aircraft to
provide position information every 15 minutes when over ocean or
remote areas.
Position updates could be made by radio, said Rodolfo
Quevedo, director of safety for IATA.
Initial trials of tracking technology are in the works, and
IATA would like to see the results of those before committing to
a deadline, Quevedo said.
IATA officials said the cost of such upgrades remains
unclear.
Earlier, ICAO president Olumuyiwa Aliu said good progress
was being made. But he was sensitive to the need to carefully
consider airlines' constraints.
"I want to reassure you that I am very sensitive to the
financial and operation burden that this represents for you as
flight operators," he told the IATA meeting.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Christian Plumb)