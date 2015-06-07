(Adds detail about traffic control system)
By Alwyn Scott
MIAMI, June 7 The U.S. air traffic control
system is likely to be restructured to resemble Canada's system,
and the change could happen quickly, the head of the U.S.
airline trade group said on Sunday.
We wouldn't "cookie cutter" the Canadian system, known as
NAV Canada, said Nick Calio, president of Airlines for America.
"But that's the best-operated system out there."
Overhaul of the U.S. system operated by the Federal Aviation
Administration is being considered as part of a reauthorization
of the government agency due for a vote in Congress by Sept. 30.
A temporary extension of FAA authorization is likely to be
needed to work out changes to the U.S. system, but it wouldn't
be a lengthy delay, Calio told Reuters on the sidelines of the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) global airline
conference in Miami.
Support has been building in Congress for a "transformative"
FAA reauthorization that would shift ownership of the traffic
control system away from the U.S. agency that oversees U.S air
safety.
Calio said it is likely that the U.S. will turn over the
FAA's system to operation by a nonprofit commercial entity, as
Canada has. Other proposals call for a separate government
agency to run the system.
Industry sources said that Congress is aiming to have a bill
marked up in June that would include a change in the system
structure to resemble Canada's.
"They're pretty far along in their thinking," Calio said of
the congressional committee leading the efforts.
The U.S. traffic control system also is being overhauled to
replaced outdated 1950s technology and improve airline
operations. The changes are far behind schedule, and have caused
frustration for airlines.
Calio wouldn't say if there were sufficient votes for
transforming the U.S. ownership structure. "It's going to take a
massive education effort," he said.
"If there needs to be a delay or an extension in order to
get transformational change accomplished, that's a far different
situation than people arguing over funding, slots and other
things," he said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Victoria Bryan)