MIAMI, June 8 Airlines have $3.7 billion of cash
from ticket sales trapped in Venezuela because of currency
controls in the South American country, the International Air
Transport Association said on Monday.
"It's the airlines' money," IATA Director General Tony Tyler
told journalists on the sidelines of the association's annual
meeting in Miami.
"We recognise the country is in a difficult situation and
doesn't have a lot of money to spare, but we do want the
government to sit down with the industry," and address the
long-running issue, Tyler said.
Carriers such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines
Inc and Lufthansa have cut capacity and
limited sales. Tyler said airlines have stopped selling in
bolivars and are only selling tickets in U.S. dollars.
IATA is calling on the government to establish a single
exchange rate for the sale of tickets and the payment of airline
fees, as well as work on a payment schedule.
At one stage last year, more than $4.1 billion was trapped
in Venezuela, but the government released some money last year.
Tyler said, however, that no remittances have been made this
year.
