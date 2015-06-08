By Jeffrey Dastin
| MIAMI, June 8
MIAMI, June 8 Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd
is looking for government help to safeguard competition
if its largest rival buys Irish carrier Aer Lingus Group PLC
, Virgin Atlantic's Chief Executive Officer Craig
Kreeger told reporters on Monday.
The remarks, made on the sidelines of the International Air
Transport Association's annual meeting, come as a takeover of
Aer Lingus by International Airlines Group becomes more
likely. The Irish government recently agreed to sell its
25-percent stake in Aer Lingus to British Airways' parent, and
4.99-percent stakeholder Etihad Airways on Sunday said it agreed
to do the same.
"We expect that the transaction will ultimately reach
conclusion, but we'd certainly love to see a hard look at what
kind of remedies might be appropriate to allow competitive
connectivity to Ireland to continue to exist," Kreeger said.
Virgin Atlantic has partnered with Aer Lingus to operate
short flights within the United Kingdom, although it announced
in 2014 that it would discontinue that service.
"We'll just have to wait and see" what Virgin's relationship
with Aer Lingus will look like after a takeover deal, Kreeger
said.
He added that joining Aer Lingus's transatlantic operation
with IAG's, which already controls a significant amount of that
market, is of concern to him.
In particular, he said the government could take action to
allow for competitive pricing. He did not specify which
government he was talking about.
"We just like to see customers have competitive
alternatives, and we'd like to be a part of that," Kreeger said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Christian
Plumb)