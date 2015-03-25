By Allison Lampert
| MONTREAL, March 25
MONTREAL, March 25 The United Nations aviation
agency will ask its governing council for the right to take the
unusual step of helping member states draft their domestic drone
rules, an official said Wednesday.
The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization
(ICAO) is working on new global safety standards for 2018 on
larger remotely piloted aircraft that can fly across borders.
But participants at a drone symposium this week have also
asked for guidance towards integrating unmanned aircraft used
for domestic commercial purposes.
Some fear the creation of a "patchwork" of domestic drone
regulations that would differ from country to country, confusing
operators and manufacturers in a rapidly-evolving industry that
analyst Teal Group predicts will evolve into a $91 billion
market in 10 years.
"What I heard from the symposium is that there is a need for
ICAO to offer guidance to help states with their local
legislation," said Stephen Creamer, who takes over as director
of the organization's air navigation bureau on April 1.
ICAO cannot interfere with state sovereignty, but sets
safety standards that typically become regulatory requirements
in its 191 member countries.
(Editing by Grant McCool)