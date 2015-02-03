(Recasts after debate on conflict zones)
MONTREAL Feb 3 Russia clashed with Europe and
the United States on Tuesday over the aviation industry's
response to the downing of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner, calling
for a delay in plans to establish a warning system on risks from
conflict zones.
A senior Russian official told a gathering of the United
Nations' aviation agency that plans for a centralized
information-sharing system posed legal risks that could only be
addressed by a full meeting of all 191 member states in 2016.
The UN's International Civil Aviation Organization has been
under pressure to come up with a new system to protect aircraft
from risks after Malaysia Airlines MH17, flying from Amsterdam
to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down over eastern Ukraine last July.
The incident occurred during fighting between Ukraine and
pro-Russian separatist rebels. The United States says the plane
was hit by a ground-to-air missile fired by Russian-backed
rebels. Moscow says a Ukrainian military aircraft downed it.
"I think it would reflect on us very badly .... if we did
not see these ideas through to delivery," Patricia Hayes,
Britain's top aviation official, told an ICAO safety conference.
Speaking for the European Union, the Netherlands, which lost
196 citizens on MH17, said there was no need to delay setting up
an information-sharing prototype.
ICAO's chairman said most members supported the scheme, but
a final decision is not expected until later this year.
In a brief spat on the floor of the meeting, Ukraine
demanded parts of a Russian paper on the subject be withdrawn.
Sparring over MH17 overshadowed efforts to show a united
response to two Malaysian plane disasters that pushed aviation
to the top of the international agenda, making 2014 a tragic
centenary year for commercial flight.
Earlier on Tuesday, aviation leaders rallied behind a tight
deadline to improve the tracking of passenger planes in a push
to prevent a recurrence of the still unsolved disappearance of
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.
TRACKING
The rare UN gathering reflects pressure to show progress in
time for the March anniversary of MH370. Regulators and airlines
were criticised for responding too slowly to French tracking
recommendations after the crash of an Air France jet in 2009.
ICAO urged airlines not to wait to install tracking systems
that are already available.
"We know that there are technologies available today," Nancy
Graham, director of ICAO's Air Navigation Bureau, said.
Britain, China and the United States backed ICAO proposals
for further tracking guidelines that would apply from November
2016, an accelerated timetable in the often laborious process of
aviation regulation.
Aircraft would have to send their position at least every 15
minutes, or more often in case of emergency, but it would be up
to each state to decide how and when to implement this.
Malaysia said it was "unacceptable" that an aircraft or its
recorders could be lost, decades after satellites were invented.
Airlines have been criticised for backing away from stop-gap
proposals to fit existing tracking technology in all passenger
jets within 12 months. The International Air Transport
Association, which represents about 200 airlines, defended their
record.
"Many airlines are tracking their aircraft today," IATA
Director General Tony Tyler said.
However, he urged regulators to ensure that "hasty action"
did not add complexity or "unintended impacts on safety."
