MONTREAL Feb 3 The United Nations aviation
agency said at a major safety conference on Tuesday it will
press ahead with plans to establish a warning system for
airlines on conflict zone risks despite reservations from
Russia.
Aviation officials also rallied behind a plan to track
commercial aircraft in a twin response to several Malaysian
airline disasters last year.
A senior Russian official had told a gathering of the
International Civil Aviation Organization that plans for a
centralized information-sharing system posed legal risks that
could only be addressed by a full meeting of all 191 ICAO member
states in 2016.
But ICAO Secretary-General Raymond Benjamin said the Russian
intervention would not delay the initiative to next year.
"The Russian Federation has proposed certain amendments, but
there was no support for these proposals," he told Reuters.
The U.N.'s aviation agency, has been under pressure to come
up with a new system to protect aircraft from risks after
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur, was shot down over eastern Ukraine last July.
The incident occurred during fighting between Ukrainian
troops and pro-Russia separatist rebels. The United States has
said the plane was hit by a ground-to-air missile fired by the
Russian-backed rebels, but Moscow blamed the Ukrainian military
for downing it.
"I think it would reflect on us very badly ... if we did not
see these ideas through to delivery," Patricia Hayes, Britain's
top aviation official, told the ICAO safety conference.
Speaking for the European Union, the Netherlands, which lost
196 citizens aboard MH17, said there was no need to delay
setting up an information-sharing prototype.
In a statement, ICAO said its members strongly supported the
scheme and referred the matter to its 36-nation Council, of
which Russia is a member. A final decision is not expected until
later this year.
ICAO rarely grabs headlines, but diplomats say its
70-year-old system of aviation standards is among the most
effective examples of international co-operation, albeit one
that is often criticized for taking too long to make decisions.
Last year's Malaysian airlines' tragedies have echoed round
its corridors in some of the most sensitive debates since the
downing of a South Korean civilian airliner by a Soviet fighter
jet in 1983 or that of Iran Air flight 655 by a U.S. warship in
the Gulf in 1988.
In a brief spat on the floor of Tuesday's meeting, Ukraine
demanded that parts of a Russian working paper on MH17 be
withdrawn.
REAL-TIME TRACKING
ICAO members also backed a tight deadline to improve the
tracking of passenger planes in a push to prevent a recurrence
of the still unsolved disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight
MH370.
Several nations are keen to show progress in time for the
March 8 anniversary of MH370. Regulators and airlines were
criticised for responding too slowly to French recommendations
on tracking following the crash of an Air France jet over the
Atlantic in 2009.
ICAO urged airlines not to wait to install tracking systems
that are already available.
"We know that there are technologies available today," Nancy
Graham, director of ICAO's Air Navigation Bureau, said.
Britain, China, the United States and others supported the
tracking improvements which would apply progressively from
November 2016.
Aircraft would have to send their position at least every 15
minutes, or more often in case of emergency, but it would be up
to each state to decide how and when to implement this.
Malaysia said it was "unacceptable" that an aircraft or its
crucial flight recorders could be lost, decades after satellites
were invented.
Airlines have been criticised for backing away from stop-gap
proposals to fit existing tracking technology in their planes
within 12 months.
The International Air Transport Association, which
represents about 200 airlines, defended their record.
"Many airlines are tracking their aircraft today," said IATA
Director General Tony Tyler.
He urged regulators, however, to ensure that "hasty action"
did not add complexity or "unintended impacts on safety."
