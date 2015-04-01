April 1 A new United Nations website
distributing warnings about risks to aircraft in conflict zones
is set to go live on Thursday, the agency running the site said
in a letter to its member states.
The website, a test program proposed after a Malaysian
airliner was downed in Ukraine last year, will be accessible to
the public at the url www.icao.int/czip starting on Thursday.
The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),
which has been under pressure to come up with a new system to
protect aircraft from risks, is hosting the site.
Countries are not mandated to contribute information and
getting states to divulge sensitive information could hamper the
site's effectiveness.
States can submit warnings about risks in their own
territories or elsewhere, but they must be based on publicly
available documents, according to a procedural document
distributed with the letter.
When countries submit warnings about other states' sovereign
territory, the affected government will get 72 hours to respond,
and ICAO may publish any objections along with the warning.
The plan was endorsed by members of the International Civil
Aviation Organization at a conference in Montreal in
February.
