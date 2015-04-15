BERLIN, April 15 A new United Nations website
distributing warnings about risks to aircraft in conflict zones
issued its first advisories on Wednesday, for countries
including Libya, Iraq, Egypt and South Sudan.
The website was set up after the downing of a Malaysian
passenger aircraft over an area of fighting in Ukraine last year
and is hosted by the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO). It went live at the start of this month.
The initial advisories came from the United Kingdom, and
warned of the risks of anti-aircraft weaponry in Libya, Iraq,
South Sudan and the Sinai peninsula area of Egypt.
Any decision on whether to close airspace will still rest
with the individual countries but the aim is for airlines to use
the information in their route planning.
Britain said there was a risk to aircraft flying at an
altitude of less than 25,000 feet over South Sudan and said
operators were "strongly advised" to take this into account in
their risk assessments and route decisions.
It also strongly advised operators not to enter the
territory and airspace of Iraq due to the "hazardous" situation
there.
Countries for which warnings have been issued have the right
to object. Both Iraq and South Sudan objected to the warning
issued by Britain, according to the website.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton)