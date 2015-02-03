MONTREAL Feb 3 Global aviation leaders on
Tuesday debated setting a tight deadline to improve the tracking
of passenger planes in a push to prevent a recurrence of the
still unsolved disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.
Officials at the United Nations safety conference also
sought to tackle risks from conflict zones after another
Malaysia Airlines flight shot down over Ukraine, helping push
aviation to the top of the international agenda after a tragic
centenary year for commercial flight.
The International Civil Aviation Organization, the UN's
aviation arm, urged airlines at the rare Montreal gathering not
to wait to install tracking systems that are already available.
"We know that there are technologies available today," Nancy
Graham, director of ICAO's Air Navigation Bureau, said.
Britain, China and the United States backed ICAO proposals
for new tracking guidelines that would apply from November 2016,
an accelerated timetable in the often laborious process of
aviation regulation.
Aircraft would have to send their position at least every 15
minutes, or more often in case of emergency, but it would be up
to each state to decide how and when to implement this.
The rare UN gathering reflects pressure to show progress in
time for the anniversary of MH370, after regulators and airlines
were criticised for responding too slowly to French tracking
recommendations after the crash of an Air France jet in 2009.
Malaysia said it was "unacceptable" that an aircraft or its
recorders could be lost, decades after satellites were invented.
But the industry faces competing technologies from equipment
makers and some airlines have balked at the cost of a stop-gap
plan to make existing technology available within 12 months.
SOVEREIGNTY CONCERNS
The conference will also look at how to protect airliners
from missiles, but critics say this may not prevent another
disaster like the downing of MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July.
"All the same problems which we already have are still going
to be there, in terms of different countries having different
messages and the airlines not really knowing who to listen to,"
said Charlie Leocha, chairman of U.S.-based consumer advocacy
group Travelers United.
The fallout from MH17 has brought to the surface one of the
key contradictions of modern aviation: the system of seamless
global standards developed by ICAO over the last 70 years can
conflict with individual states' sovereignty.
The management of airspace dates back to decisions taken
after two world wars when it was decided sovereignty extended
upwards to the skies, which would not be open like high seas.
Now, ICAO and airlines are wrestling with how to share
information about perceived threats en route without infringing
the rights of other states to open or close their own airspace.
ICAO is proposing a scheme for pooling advice to pilots,
though it falls short of demands by airlines for the sharing of
genuine but carefully screened intelligence information.
"I suspect this is the most that's possible right now," said
Angela Gittens, head of Airports Council International, said on
the sidelines of the UN conference which runs until Feb 5.
(Writing and additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by
Amran Abocar and Christian Plumb)