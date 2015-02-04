(Adds detail on ICAO proposal, paragraph 6)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Feb 3 Business jets, which mostly
carry the rich and powerful, should not be subject to a United
Nations proposal to require plane makers to install costly
equipment that would better track aircraft, an industry group
said on Tuesday.
The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
has proposed fitting commercial jets with ejectable flight
recorders and wants them to report their positions more
frequently. The goal is to help rescuers find missing planes
more quickly.
The International Business Aviation Council, which
represents business jet makers, said the plan should not apply
to jets with 19 or fewer passenger seats.
"When they spend their safety dollars, they really want
value for money," said Peter Ingleton, director of the group's
ICAO liaison office.
"There doesn't seem to be value for money, safety-wise, in
diverting safety expenditures away from traditional areas into
things like tracking and deployables," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of a global safety meeting.
A draft of the tracking plan released before the conference
did not include the exemption, but in a presentation on Tuesday
ICAO's Secretariat said it should only apply to planes with a
take-off mass of more than 27,000 kg and with more than 19
seats. That detail, like the rest of the plan, will need to be
approved by ICAO's governing council after the conference.
Ingleton said the added cost of installing new safety
devices are more easily defrayed on larger commercial planes
than on a small business jet where the expense would be spread
over a smaller number of passengers.
"It's a huge cost that would push up the cost of the
airplane to the customer."
ICAO's new safety proposals come after the disappearance of
a Malaysian airliner last March.
Global aviation leaders are gathered in Montreal to push for
new standards in tracking aircraft. The new guidelines call for
a combination of regular tracking in normal flight and
accelerated signals whenever an aircraft flying over oceans or
deserted areas gets into trouble.
(Editing by David Gregorio and Paul Tait)