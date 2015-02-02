MONTREAL Feb 2 Malaysia, which had two air
disasters last year after one jet disappeared and another was
shot down over Ukraine, said on Monday that real-time aircraft
tracking must become a priority for the industry.
While real-time tracking of commercial planes would have a
financial impact, it is too vital to ignore, Malaysia said in a
paper to the United Nations' International Civil Aviation
Organization safety conference, which opens on Monday.
"We believe, based on our unfortunate experience, (it) will
be offset by the benefits of enhancing the effectiveness of the
alerting and search and rescue services," the paper said.
Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared last March
shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing with 239
people on board. A nearly yearlong search, now focused on the
seabed off Australia's western coast, has failed to turn up any
sign of the aircraft or its flight recorders, known as black
boxes.
"The disappearance of MH370 demonstrates the crucial need
to improve aircraft tracking systems for the sake of safety and
security," Malaysia said in its paper.
"In this day and age, the fact that an airplane could go
missing and that the flight recorders could be so difficult to
recover is unacceptable."
The airline industry is divided over the costs of installing
new tracking systems.
The ICAO conference, which runs through Thursday, is likely
to call for planes to send tracking signals at regular intervals
in normal flight and to speed them up when they get into
trouble.
It is also looking at ejectable black boxes as one way to
aid searches and solve mysteries like that of MH370.
But in December, the International Air Transport
Association, which represents more than 200 carriers, refused to
back a call by an industrywide committee that had met under its
own leadership to install currently available systems on its
planes within 12 months.
A strong ICAO mandate to impose flight tracking would also
need national measures to take effect. The European Union is
expected to move quickly to make them law, an EU official has
said.
(Reporting by Allison Martell and Allison Lampert; Writing by
Amran Abocar)