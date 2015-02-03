MONTREAL Feb 3 The Netherlands, which lost 196
citizens when a Malaysian jet was downed over Ukraine last year,
said on Tuesday there was no need to wait for a legal assessment
of a United Nations plan to share information about conflict
zone risks.
The Netherlands, responding to Russia's proposal to delay
the plan until at least 2016, said the International Civil
Aviation Organization scheme should be adopted urgently.
ICAO and airlines are wrestling with how to share
information about perceived threats en route without infringing
the rights of other states to open or close their own airspace.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Dan Grebler)