TORONTO Jan 30 Russia is calling on the United
Nations Security Council to help protect civilian jets from
anti-aircraft weapons after the downing of a Malaysian airliner
in Ukraine last year.
The Russian position comes after it dismissed proposals by
the U.N.'s aviation body, the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), as "superficial."
The Security Council is much more powerful than
Montreal-based ICAO, a specialized agency that sets safety
standards for global aviation. Its guidelines typically become
regulatory requirements in its 191 member states.
ICAO needs "a mechanism of cooperation with the U.N.
Security Council, state military authorities and
military-political unions in order to timely detect potential
threats to civil aviation flight safety and to respond to these
threats," said Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee, which
oversees civil aviation in the former Soviet Union.
Russia outlined its stance in documents released ahead of a
major U.N. air safety conference in Montreal on Feb. 2-5. ICAO's
proposal, which is on next week's agenda, has gotten U.S.
backing.
ICAO has been under pressure to come up with new systems to
protect aircraft from risks in conflict zones after Malaysia
Airlines MH17, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot
down in Ukraine last July, killing all 298 people on board.
The incident occurred during fighting between Ukraine and
pro-Russian separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. The United
States said the plane was hit with a ground-to-air missile by
rebels. Russia says a Ukrainian military aircraft downed it.
Last week, Reuters reported that the United States would
back an ICAO proposal on flight safety over conflict zones,
which would test a central website where states and agencies
could publish public warnings about conflict zones.
Russia has not commented on that proposal, but in October
the country lashed out in a paper obtained by Reuters, calling
ICAO's ongoing work on conflict zones "superficial" and outside
its mandate.
Russia is in an unusual position at ICAO. Blamed by the West
for supplying rebels with anti-aircraft missiles, a charge it
denies, it must still work closely with Ukraine and other powers
at ICAO to keep the global aviation system running smoothly.
