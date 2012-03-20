By Kyle Peterson and Karen Jacobs
| SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 20
on European banks to finance aircraft purchases will have to
find alternative backing for their deals as the debt crisis
intensifies this year, U.S. airline executives said on Tuesday.
"While it may take a little time, there will be some
institution somewhere in the world that will step in because
aircraft as collateral are among the most attractive type of
collateral you can lend against," said Gerry Laderman, senior
vice president and treasurer of United Continental Holdings Inc
, the parent of United Airlines.
Speaking on a panel hosted by the International Society of
Transport Aircraft Trading, Laderman said it is disappointing to
see a prominent financing avenue impaired. He said he was
hopeful an alternative would emerge.
"Hopefully, more institutions will see that, and we'll have
some substitute for the European banks that have sort of shut
down their aviation lending practice," Laderman said.
United this month said it would finance part of its purchase
of 787 Dreamliners and other aircraft with $892 million in bonds
at record-low interest rates.
The debt crisis in Europe, raging for more than two years
now, has made it difficult for some countries in the euro zone
to refinance their government debt without third-party help.
The region's banks have been shrinking their assets in
efforts to repair the damage, and are looking to shore up their
balance sheets against future shocks.
The crisis has had far-reaching effects, cutting earnings of
companies worldwide and increasing uncertainty in financial
markets.
Tom Weir, treasurer of US Airways Group Inc, said
his airline has long favored European bank debt over the capital
markets.
"We felt that we were a pretty heavy user of the bank debt
market. And it's changed pretty significantly," he said.
Weir said US Airways relied almost exclusively on the
European debt market to finance its aircraft purchases in 2008
and 2009, but a deal last year was constrained by a lack of
European bank participation.
"That's continued into this year," he said. "Actually, it's
worse this year."