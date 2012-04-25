* Delta Q1 loss ex-items 5 cents vs estimate loss 5 cents

* US Air Q1 loss ex-items 13 cents vs estimate loss 25 cents

* Shares up

By Karen Jacobs

April 25 Two major U.S. airlines, US Airways and Delta, reported operating losses for the first quarter as fuel costs increased, but both cited solid demand ahead of the busy summer travel season and their shares rose.

US Airways Group, which delivered a smaller loss than Wall Street estimates, cited "overall strength in passenger demand."

Delta Air Lines, whose loss after items was in line with analysts' consensus estimates, said on Wednesday it expects profits for the current second quarter and full year despite higher fuel prices.

"Demand is strong, which is going to mean we'll have ticket price increases," said Ray Neidl, an aerospace analyst with Maxim Group.

"Fuel is somewhat stable right now and both airlines are doing a very good job in maintaining or even cutting their non-fuel" costs, he added. "It's going to be a very good second and third quarter for the industry, I believe."

Shares of US Airways rose 2.8 percent to $9.57 in morning trading, while Delta was up 1.3 percent to $10.62. The Arca Airline index gained 1.3 percent.

U.S. carriers have merged, trimmed unprofitable routes, raised ticket prices and added charges for food and luggage to return to financial stability after the 2008-09 downturn.

The price of U.S. crude was up around $104 a barrel on Wednesday, having fallen in recent weeks after peaking at $110 in March.

Delta and US Airways recorded special items in the first quarter, including gains tied to their exchange of takeoff and landing slots last year at New York's LaGuardia and Washington's Reagan National airports. Delta also had a gain from fuel hedges that settle in future periods. Excluding these items, the carriers had operating losses.

US Airways, based in Tempe, Arizona, reported net income of $48 million, or 28 cents a share, for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $114 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding its gain, US Airways had a loss of 13 cents a share, smaller than the loss of 25 cents expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At Atlanta-based Delta, net income came to $124 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $318 million, or 38 cents a share. Excluding items, the loss was 5 cents a share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $3.3 billion at US Airways, and was up 9 percent at Delta to $8.4 billion. Aircraft fuel and related taxes rose 17 percent at US Airways and 3 percent at Delta.

"Customer demand remains solid with strong gains in corporate revenue," Delta said in its earnings statement.

The results at Delta and US Airways follow operating losses reported last week by Southwest Airlines and American Airlines parent AMR Corp <AAMRQ.PK, which had heavy expenses tied to its reorganization as it operates under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

US Airways disclosed last week that it garnered support from three unions at bankrupt American for a potential merger between the two companies. Should a US Airways-American merger materialize, it would create a carrier that rivals United Continental Holdings and Delta Air Lines in size and scope.