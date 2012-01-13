A passenger aircraft is silhouetted against the rising sun after its take-off at the airport in New Delhi March 29, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

The Competition Commission of India on Friday exonerated the country's airlines that were accused of charging exorbitant fares to take advantage of a strike called by Air India pilots last year.

The regulator put up a detailed report of a probe it undertook with regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation that concluded that there was no case of violation of competition practice by airlines.

Higher fuel prices, demand due to peak season and lower capacity in absence of Air India flights led to higher fares during the period, the report dated January 11 said.

Air India's international and domestic operations were halted after its pilots called a strike for 10 days from April 26, 2011.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)