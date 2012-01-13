Jan 13 India's monopoly regulator on Friday exonerated the country's airlines that were accused of charging exorbitant fares to take advantage of a strike called by Air India pilots last year.

The Competition Commission of India put up a detailed report of a probe it undertook with regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation that concluded that there was no case of violation of competition practice by airlines.

Higher fuel prices, demand due to peak season and lower capacity in absence of Air India flights led to higher fares during the period, the report dated Jan. 11 said.

Air India's international and domestic operations were halted after its pilots called a strike for 10 days from April 26, 2011. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)