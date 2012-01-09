HONG KONG Jan 9 Hong Kong Airlines Ltd has decided to delay its initial public offering, originally scheduled for early this year, until the third quarter because of stock market volatility, a company official said on Monday.

The IPO, which the company had said was expected to raise about HK$5 billion ($643.88 million), has been postponed as advised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, deputy general manager and company spokesperson Eva Chan told Reuters. "Goldman recommended postponing the IPO a bit as they find the market volatile."

The Hong Kong-based carrier is controlled by Hong Kong Airlines Holding Ltd, which counts Hainan Airlines Co Ltd and Hainan Airlines' parent HNA Group among its top shareholders.

The airline's decision to delay the offering comes on the back of growing volatility in global equity markets that has sapped investor demand for new listings and caused a 51 percent plunge in Asia-Pacific IPO issuance in 2011 from 2010.

The market should weaken further this year because of ongoing concern over recovery in Europe and other major economies, with consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd forecasting a 26 percent drop in IPOs in Hong Kong in 2012 that should dent the city's status as one of the world's main capital-raising hubs. ($1 = 7.7654 Hong Kong dollars) (Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)