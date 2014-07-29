BERLIN, July 29 Major airlines are taking
differing stances to flying over Iraq, reflecting the piecemeal
approach airlines currently take to flying over conflict zones
and ahead of an international meeting of industry
representatives to discuss the issue.
Airlines have been rethinking flight routes since the
downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, killing all
298 people on board, earlier this month over a rebel-held area
of eastern Ukraine.
Some carriers temporarily suspended flights to Israel amid
hostilities between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
Air France-KLM, Britain's Virgin Atlantic,
Germany's Air Berlin and Poland's LOT said on
Tuesday they were not flying over Iraqi airspace for security
reasons, a day after Emirates Airline said it was
avoiding the area.
Meanwhile, Lufthansa said it had decided to avoid
certain areas of Iraq but was sticking to frequently used flight
routes.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad said it was still flying to and over
Iraq, while Qantas is also continuing to fly over the country,
according to Australian media.
"There is no evidence that either the capability or the
intent exists to target aircraft overflying Iraq, by either side
of the current conflict in Iraq," Etihad said in a statement.
"The nature of the current security environment in Iraq is
significantly different than in the Ukraine."
At present, airlines make decisions on routes based on
information from governments and each country's air traffic
control authorities.
The U.N. agency, the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), has invited the heads of the airline
industry, airports and the world's air traffic control networks
to a meeting in Montreal on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be
changed to ensure that airliners are flying in secure airspace.
"You need to make sure everyone's got the same amount of
information and that it's shared so that decisions can be made,"
London-based independent aviation consultant John Strickland
told Reuters.
Airlines rely on governments to provide them with the
information from sources they don't have access to, such as
military or secret service information. They will therefore tell
the meeting they need improved access to neutral information, an
industry source said.
ICAO currently has a limited role and cannot open or close
airspace. That decision is up to governments, although European
and U.S. bodies such as the Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) and EASA can issue advisories, as they temporarily did
last week for Israel.
Strickland said that ICAO and air industry body IATA, as
neutral, non-political bodies, could be a good way of getting
more information to all airlines.
"It does behove the industry to show it can deliver as much
consistency as possible," he added. "Airlines are commercial
entities, they're in business to make a return, but they don't
want to fly at any price."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin, Sarah Young in London,
Wiktor Szary in Warsaw, Praveen Menon in Dubai, editing by
Louise Heavens)