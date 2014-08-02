AMMAN Aug 2 Royal Jordanian, one of
the main airlines serving Iraq, said on Saturday it had
suspended all flights to Baghdad for at least 24 hours on
security grounds.
The Jordanian state carrier was "monitoring security
developments" in Iraq and would review the resumption of flights
over Iraqi airspace on Sunday, said Basel Al Kilani, an airline
spokesman.
Royal Jordanian until recently had an extensive network over
Iraq, with a weekly total of 30 flights, serving Baghdad 11
times a week, as well as Basra in the south, and Irbil and
Sulaymaniya in the Kurdish north.
It stopped its twice-weekly flights to Mosul shortly after
the northern city fell in June to the Islamic State (IS)
militant group.
Royal Jordanian's suspension follows similar action by other
major airlines after the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight
MH-17 on June 17 over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine with
the loss of 298 people on board.
Air France-KLM, Britain's Virgin Atlantic,
Air Berlin and Poland's LOT said earlier this
week they had suspended flights over Iraq for security reasons.
Emirates had already said it was avoiding the
area.. Germany's Lufthansa said it was
avoiding certain areas of Iraq though sticking to frequently
used paths.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad said it was still flying to and over
Iraq, while Australia's Qantas was continuing to fly
over the country, according to Australian media reports.
About 30 airlines temporarily suspended flights to Tel Aviv
earlier this month to comply with a ban by the Federal Aviation
Authority issued when hostilities erupted between Israel and the
Palestinian militant organisation Hamas. The ban has since been
lifted.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)