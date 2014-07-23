WASHINGTON, July 23 Delta Air Lines will continue to suspend its flights into Israel on Wednesday, its chief executive said on CNBC.

"Today ... we are not flying to Israel," Delta CEO Richard Anderson said in an interview with CNBC.

His comments come a day after air carriers in the United States and Europe on Tuesday halted flights to Tel Aviv as turmoil in Israel and the region intensified. (Reporting by Franklin Paul and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)