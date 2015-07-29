(Adds that fire may have been arson, premier's comment, name of
ROME, July 29 Rome's Fiumicino airport resumed
full operations after smoke from a forest fire on Wednesday
forced Italy's busiest hub to suspend takeoffs and restrict
landings.
Airline Alitalia announced the resumption of services in a
Tweet several hours after the blaze broke out in one of several
forests of pine trees near the airport.
Forest rangers said in a statement that the blaze had
affected about 40 hectares of a nature reserve that totals some
16,000 acres. Whipped by high winds, the fire was brought under
control by fire-fighting planes that dropped water on the area.
The blaze "appears" to have been set intentionally and is
under investigation, an Interior Ministry official said. It is
the second fire to have hindered airport operations since May.
A fire in a terminal on May 7 affected services for more
than two months before the airport fully opened on July 17.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi commented that if the fire was
set intentionally, it would be a "very grave" attack on the
country's "tourism and economy", according to sources in his
office.
Fiumicino is on the Mediterranean Sea, west of the capital.
It is close to a number of parks and nature reserves of forests
of pines native to the area.
Rome's Fiumicino airport is owned by ADR, a unit of Atlantia
.
