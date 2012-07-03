By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, July 3 A Texas judge on Tuesday
found a JetBlue pilot insane and not guilty of interfering with
a flight after his bizarre behavior forced an emergency landing
in March.
Clayton Osbon, 49, had been charged with interference with a
flight crew and could have faced up to twenty years in prison.
Court documents show U.S. District Judge Mary Lou Robinson
in Amarillo, Texas received a report from a psychological
examination that concluded, in the words of the court filing,
"at the time of the commission of the offense, the defendant
appeared to suffer from a severe mental disease or defect that
impaired his ability to appreciate the nature, quality, or
wrongfulness of his behavior."
All parties, including the prosecutors, agreed to the
report.