Oct 30 A federal judge rejected a bid by the
four largest U.S. airlines to dismiss nationwide antitrust
litigation by passengers who accused them of conspiring to raise
fares by keeping seating capacity artificially low.
In a decision late Friday afternoon, U.S. District Judge
Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she could "reasonably infer the
existence of a conspiracy" among American Airlines Group Inc
, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co
and United Continental Holdings Inc to fix
prices.
Kollar-Kotelly, who sits in Washington, D.C., did not rule
on the merits of the proposed class-action case, which combines
105 lawsuits filed around the country and seeks triple damages.
The U.S. Department of Justice last year began its own probe
into a possible conspiracy among the airlines, which, according
to government data, command a roughly 69-percent domestic market
share.
Passengers claimed that the conspiracy began in early 2009,
and has resulted in higher fares and reduced flight choices.
They said the conspiracy, together with low fuel prices and
higher fees for checking bags and other services, helped the
airlines post a record $21.7 billion combined profit in 2015.
The airlines said the litigation should be dismissed because
there was no proof of an agreement to collude, or that they
reduced capacity in tandem.
But in her 41-page decision, Kollar-Kotelly pointed to
statements by several airline executives about the need for
"discipline" in seating capacity.
"Starting in 2009, the industry experienced limited capacity
growth," the judge wrote. "Notably, as defendants' executives
acknowledged, this restriction on growing capacity was a marked
change within the industry. The court is satisfied that at this
stage, plaintiffs sufficiently pled parallel conduct."
Kollar-Kotelly said this was true even for Southwest, though
its use of a single aircraft type and other factors gave it a
"limited ability" to reduce capacity.
American spokesman Matt Miller called the plaintiffs' claims
"plainly deficient," and said the carrier is confident they will
be found meritless.
Delta had no immediate comment. Southwest spokesman Brad
Hawkins declined to comment. United did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Michael Hausfeld, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, called the
decision a "substantial victory" for passengers. "We look
forward to moving forward aggressively to secure the relief the
public deserves," he added.
The case is In re: Domestic Airline Travel Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No.
15-mc-01404.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)