* Air France pulls low-cost expansion after pilots' strike
* Lufthansa also hit by pilot strikes
* Ryanair, easyJet challenged by Vueling, Norwegian
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Sept 28 Venerable old airlines Lufthansa
and Air France know the smart money is in
the low-cost market -Ryanair raised its forecasts again
on Thursday - but powerful labour unions are keeping them from
the bounty.
The full-cost airlines were slow to respond to the explosive
growth of the likes of Ryanair and easyJet from the late
1990s for fear of cannibalising their main revenue and because
the upstarts were not directly competing on the same routes, and
the efforts of Lufthansa and Air France were modest at best.
But now, with half of Europe's air travel market seized by
the budget airlines, it is no longer a lack of will or foresight
that is holding back the two carriers.
Air France's big plans to expand its Transavia low-cost unit
are in trouble due to a costly strike by French pilots who fear
the project would mean lower pay and jobs moving elsewhere.
Talks reached an impasse on Saturday, with both the
airline's management and the French government rejecting a
request from the union for a mediator. The airline said it would
be able to operate only 45 percent of flights on Sunday.
Lufthansa, for its part, plans to expand its little-known
regional carrier Eurowings, and is considering setting up a new
low-cost long-haul arm, but is running into similar headwinds.
Lufthansa said on Thursday that pilots had been unwilling to
engage in talks in trying to reduce costs on certain routes to
Asia, where it has already agreed cost reductions with cabin
crew, catering and maintenance staff. The pilots have also taken
strike action this year over retirement benefits.
Industry experts say the pilots haven't grasped the threat
to the legacy carriers from low-cost rivals and fast-growing
Middle Eastern airlines. Such threats have already prompted both
Lufthansa and Air France to cut their earnings expectations this
year, while Ryanair basked in its second uptick in two months
last week.
"There is a need to generate a better understanding of the
tough market realities which they face, namely tough competition
and low margins," independent aviation analyst John Strickland
told Reuters.
While Ryanair has reported an operating margin of between 13
and 15 percent since 2010, Lufthansa's has fluctuated between 3
and 5 percent, and Air France's has been negative.
The pressure on margins is only likely to get worse if
planemaker Boeing's forecasts are right. It expects
low-fare airlines will operate 35 percent of the world's
single-aisle planes by 2033, compared with 27 percent today.
While costs have risen, it says air fares have come down by
about 16 percent since 1995.
GETTING TOUGH
Lufthansa gets around half of its revenues from higher
priced premium tickets, but Chief Executive Carsten Spohr, who
took over in May, says Lufthansa needs to do more to capture the
price-sensitive leisure market, which accounts for around 80
percent of short-haul European flights.
Since its existing domestic budget carrier Germanwings has
turned out too costly to compete, he is aiming to use Eurowings
for a new run at low-cost expansion in Europe, as its costs are
20 percent lower. The company placed an order for 10 jets for
Eurowings last week.
Fuel is typically the biggest expense for airlines, making
up around 30 percent of the cost base, but pay comes a close
second, at 20-30 percent. Stripping out fuel, Ryanair
has the lowest unit cost in Europe, followed by Spain's Vueling
- part of the IAG Group - easyJet and Norwegian
Air Shuttle.
To stand any chance of competing, that means legacy carriers
need to cut staff costs.
Industry watchers point to the example of British Airways'
parent IAG, which has struck some tough labour agreements, such
as with BA cabin crew in 2011 after a protracted period of
strikes that cost it around 150 million pounds ($244 million),
and more recently with Iberia pilots and ground staff.
Analysts estimate BA's labour costs are around 15 percent
lower than the average for legacy airlines.
"These changes are allowing IAG to invest in new fleet and
routes which will help ensure a brighter future for Iberia and
its work force. Lessons need to be learned at Air France and
Lufthansa," Strickland said.
Union Investment, one of the biggest 15 shareholders in
Lufthansa, said Spohr has to take a firm line with the unions.
"The Anglo-Saxon companies are much tougher, as we saw with
British Airways," portfolio manager Michael Gierse told Reuters.
Joerg Handwerg, board member for German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit, told Reuters it objected not to cost cuts
but to "Lufthansa trying to dissolve collectively agreed pay
structures".
UNEVEN FIGHT
Norwegian Air Shuttle gets around high domestic staff costs
by using crew based in Asia to staff its flights between the
United States and Europe, but the unions are unlikely to accept
that at Air France and Lufthansa, analysts say, especially for
the nations' flag-carriers.
In such an uneven fight, Gierse doubts the wisdom of
Lufthansa even trying to expand its low-cost offering.
"Lufthansa should focus everything on their core product,
namely flying business travellers around the world," he said.
If Air France can't reach a deal with its unions, it too
might have to retreat to its more profitable segments.
"The backstop position may be to shrink the short-haul
altogether," said James Halstead, airlines consultant at
Aviation Strategy.
Even if the pair can make headway on cost cuts, the budget
market is not standing still.
It is becoming more crowded as carriers such as Vueling and
Norwegian challenge Ryanair and easyJet. A report by aviation
consultancy Prologis shows that Vueling, acquired by IAG in
2013, now serves 129 destinations, a more than fivefold increase
since 2009, catching up with easyJet's 130 destinations and the
179 offered by Ryanair.
Also, low-cost carriers are evolving to offer more services
and fly to bigger airports to attack the legacy carriers' hold
on corporate and higher paying travellers.
"It's an interesting time in the low-cost industry in
Europe," AT Kearney consultant Rene Steinhaus told Reuters.
"Where once the low-cost carriers shied away from direct
competition, they are no longer doing so."
That is troubling news for legacy carriers struggling with
high costs and weak margins.
"The problem for legacy carriers is the more they are
dealing with legacy issues, such as unions, who don't see the
way forward, the harder it will be to set up a subsidiary and
call it a low-cost airline," Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said
at a conference in Germany this week.
The CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, put it more
bluntly when talking about the challenges faced by Spohr.
"I'm sure he envies me very much because we don't have to
take the crap of the unions," he told Bloomberg Television last
week.
