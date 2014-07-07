* CEO to unveil strategy update on July 9
* Spohr took over in May from Christoph Franz
* Lufthansa warned on 2014, 2015 profit in June
* Union: cost-cutting wrong way to tackle competition
By Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 7 With state-owned Gulf
airlines and low-cost rivals poaching more of its customers,
Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa may have decided
it has little choice but to join them.
New Chief Executive Carsten Spohr will say this week how he
aims to win back investors after a profit warning knocked $2
billion off Lufthansa's market value. A new round of cost cuts,
a deeper push into cheaper no-frills services or a possible
alliance with a Middle Eastern airline could be on the menu.
All would mark a shift for a company that has its own
low-cost division but still prides itself on being a
full-service airline distinct from the likes of Ryanair
and easyJet and has accused the state-owned Gulf
airlines of distorting the market.
Lufthansa has said plans by Etihad of the United Arab
Emirates to take stakes in ailing European carriers Air Berlin
and Alitalia amount to part-nationalisation.
Analysts are now calling for Lufthansa to work more closely
with airlines it has criticised the most.
"If you can't beat them, join them," said Jonathan Wober,
chief financial analyst of independent aviation market analysis
group CAPA. "Probably at some point they need to find a way of
embracing the Gulf airlines or Turkish Airlines in a
partnership, although that's easier said than done."
Other large airlines have struck various alliances with the
Middle Eastern carriers that are investing heavily to funnel
more passengers through fast-growing hubs halfway between
European and Asian markets.
Air France and British Airways already
work with Etihad and Qatar Airways, while Emirates
partners with Qantas, a member of the OneWorld alliance
that competes with Lufthansa's Star Alliance.
Lufthansa said on Monday it was launching a joint venture
with Star Alliance partner Air China to sell tickets for each
others' flights, improving the German airline's access to the
world's second-largest aviation market.
MORE ANGRY UNIONS?
Kepler Chevreux analyst Ruxandra Haradau-Doeser said she
expected new cost-cutting measures from Spohr, a 47-year-old
native of Germany's industrial heartland who took the top job in
May after heading the airline's passenger business.
A Lufthansa restructuring already under way has seen the
expansion of its Germanwings low-cost brand and 3,500
administrative job cuts, plus tough pay negotiations with staff.
Media reports suggest Lufthansa could even set up a new
low-cost business. But any further cost cuts from Spohr could
antagonise unions again after a spate of damaging strikes in the
past two years.
"The previous management never said they would tackle the
Gulf airlines or the low-cost carriers head on, only that we had
to cut costs and become cheaper. This was the wrong thing to
do," said Nicoley Baublies, head of cabin crew union UFO.
He welcomed Spohr's apparent acknowledgement that Lufthansa
needed new concepts and to become more modern, but warned he
could aggravate tensions with employees if he followed
predecessors in trying to outsource services to cut costs.
Reports that Spohr may even expand low-cost services to
long-haul flights have unnerved some investors. Fund manager
Michael Gierse from one of Lufthansa's top 15 shareholders,
Union Investment, said he believed trying to implement low-cost
on long-haul routes would be foolhardy.
As an alternative, he said, Lufthansa could buy another
low-cost airline in Europe.
TOO MANY SEATS
The need for urgent solutions has grown since Lufthansa said
last month it was cutting back its profit targets for the next
two years because of competition from the Middle Eastern and
low-cost rivals, sending its shares plunging.
Part of its problems stemmed from a miscalculation - the
airline added capacity on North Atlantic routes this year only
to find the demand was not there.
Its 7.4 percent increase in North Atlantic seat numbers over
the summer far outstrips increases by other airlines such as
British Airways.
"This had a strong impact on pricing, which will undeniably
require capacity cuts and of course a need to speed up the
restructuring process in the company," said Euromonitor senior
research analyst Nadejda Popova.
But Lufthansa's efforts to mark itself out for quality of
service may be hard to square with any new push into no-frills
flights.
It still offers checked baggage and complimentary
refreshments on short-haul Lufthansa-branded flights and is
investing over 3 billion euros in its seats as it tries to gain
a five-star rating from airlines reviewer Skytrax.
Business passengers still expect top service on feeder
flights - short flights which connect to its Frankfurt and
Munich hubs for longer onward travel - while rivals have long
given up trying to provide full service on connecting routes,
said Gierse.
"If Lufthansa could give that up, it would be a huge
strategic coup," the fund manager said. "But I don't think that
Spohr, given he has been at the company for decades, is in a
position to do that, and even if he were Lufthansa would be 10
years too late."
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)