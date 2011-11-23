* Southwest sees benefit from smaller spread
* Delta switched to Brent earlier this year
* AMR cites improvement in WTI trades
By Karen Jacobs
Nov 23 The narrowing price gap between the two
main benchmarks for crude oil could bring relief for U.S.
airlines burned this year by their divergence.
Carriers like Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), United
Continental Holdings (UAL.N) and Alaska Air (ALK.N) had
markdowns or special expenses in the third quarter tied to
hedges in West Texas Intermediate crude oil, which fell in
price while jet fuel prices, which have been more closely
tracked by North Sea Brent crude this year, remained high.
"To the extent we see WTI and Brent come together, I think
that's helpful and the hedges that we have in place will really
give us much better protection than they were when WTI was
trading at a discount," Southwest Airlines Chief Financial
Officer Laura Wright said in a recent interview.
Crude prices affect the cost of jet fuel, which vies with
labor as airlines' biggest cost. Airlines use fuel hedge
contracts to protect against price swings.
U.S. airlines mostly manage their exposure to fuel through
WTI, the U.S. benchmark crude. Brent is a European benchmark.
U.S. crude prices rose to a five-month high above $102 a
barrel last week on news of a plan to enable crude landlocked
at an Oklahoma storage hub to be moved to the Gulf Coast for
refining.
As a result, banks influential in commodity trading revised
their forecasts, saying the Brent/WTI spread CL-LCO1=R would
narrow faster or further than previously expected.
The premium of Brent LCOc1 to WTI CLc1 stood at around
$11.40 a barrel on Wednesday, down from as much as $27.88 in
October.
The widening of the spread to more than $25 earlier this
year "was an exceptional situation that had a lot to do with
the anomalies of the North American production situation and
the landlocked crude in North America," said Bill Warlick, a
senior director at Fitch Ratings who watches airlines.
"That's likely to be addressed now, and so we would expect
some continued reduction in the spread," he added.
Rising fuel costs have cut airline profits and forced
carriers to curb unprofitable routes and capacity this year.
RARE DIVERGENCE
After years of WTI trading at a $1-$2 premium to Brent, the
relationship inverted last year and Brent's premium over WTI
began to rise. Concerns about rising oil inventories and
strained pipeline capacity in North America have weighed on
WTI, even as war in Libya and emerging market growth helped
push up prices of Brent.
The growing gap has caused trouble for airlines that use
WTI futures contracts to hedge energy costs.
For example, United Continental cited a $52 million
third-quarter charge related to "fuel hedge ineffectiveness,"
and Southwest posted a rare net loss of $140 million for that
period as it took a non-cash markdown of more than $200 million
tied to its hedge portfolio.
While Southwest's Wright declined to comment on what
hedging strategy changes the tightening spread could prompt at
her carrier, she said some decisions "become much easier now
that the differential has narrowed."
Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) shifted its jet fuel hedges to
Brent from WTI earlier this year. A Delta spokesman said last
week that the carrier had no comment on its preference even
with the recent change seen with WTI.
Fitch's Warlick said the narrowing spread was a positive,
though not an enormous one, for airlines.
"A lot of airline management teams have been tweaking their
approach to hedging for a while now in response to this
spread," he said. "It's good for U.S. airlines to the extent
that they are more exposed to WTI-based hedging strategies."
AMR Corp's AMR.N American Airlines said it tends to hedge
more in refined products rather than crude, and it does not
expect the WTI-Brent spread issue to significantly affect its
hedging strategy.
"We do have some WTI hedges, so the recent tightening of
the WTI-Brent spread has helped the performance of those
trades," American Airlines spokesman Sean Collins said.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by John Wallace)