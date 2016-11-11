Nov 11 American Airlines Group Inc and Alaska Air Group Inc on Friday experienced a brief computer outage caused due to a technical issue at reservation vendor Sabre Corp.

Airlines around the United States using Sabre reservation reported similar technical issues, Alaska said.

Alaska said it was investigating the issue that resulted in 15 flights being delayed between 5 and 15 minutes.

"Earlier today, Sabre had a brief technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical issue has been resolved," American Airlines spokesman told Reuters.

