Oct 11 American Airlines Group Inc and
United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday forecast
improved profit margins and unit revenue for the third quarter,
as travelers spent more on last-minute trips in September than
expected.
American, the world's largest airline, said it expects an
adjusted pre-tax profit margin between 13 percent and 15
percent, compared with prior guidance between 12 percent and 14
percent. United, the third largest by passenger traffic, said
its margin could be as high as 16 percent, versus prior guidance
of up to 15.5 percent.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)