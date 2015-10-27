DUBLIN Oct 27 Seven months after a pilot
apparently crashed an airliner into a mountainside, killing
himself and 149 other people, experts said better support for
pilots with mental health disorders would do more to reduce the
risk of pilot suicide than requiring that two people be in the
cockpit at all times
Investigators believe co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately
crashed Germanwings A320 in France on March 24,
killing all 150 people onboard. Prosecutors found
evidence that Lubitz suffered from depression, researched
suicide methods and concealed illness from his employer
.
A few days after the incident, European aviation safety
authorities mandated that two people should be in the cockpit at
all times, a rule that it will review after a year.
But experts at an aviation security conference said on
Tuesday the rule would not necessarily help and had been
introduced too quickly, without considering additional training
for cabin crew.
"For an industry that is supposed to be high-tech and
develop strategies based on common sense, it was a remarkable
lack of judgement," said Philip Baum, managing director at Green
Light Ltd, a security training and consulting firm.
In previous crashes where pilot suicide was suspected, a
second pilot had not been able to wrestle the controls back from
the other, said Robert Bor, a consultant psychologist at the
Royal Free Hospital in London,
A European task force in July made other recommendations,
among them improved psychological screening for new pilots, a
European database with details of medical visits and better
support networks to reduce the risks of a similar tragedy.
Bor said more mental screening should be done during regular
medical checks, and the industry needed a more open culture of
reporting. Less stigma should be attached to mental health
issues, he said, including common psychological disorders such
as anxiety, relationship, financial or sleep problems.
He recommended that pilots get training on basic mental
health awareness for themselves and others. Support networks
should be set up in-house, rather than farmed out to a
third-party provider, he said.
"Pilots are not naive to their own mental stresses," Bor
said. "They need to be part of the effort to make the skies
safer."
Nico Voorbach, a 777 pilot and former head of the European
pilots' association ECA, said the job of a pilot was getting
more stressful. Pilots should be aware of colleagues who weren't
reacting as they had been trained to, and talking to them
directly could be effective way of identifying those who needed
more help dealing with stress.
Pilots have long called for more support programmes and
anonymous reporting channels for crew to either report their own
problems or those of colleagues.
"It's one of the only ways we think we (can) tackle this
issue in a proactive and holistic way," said Agustin Guzman
Rodriguez, chairman of the security committee at the
international pilots' association IFALPA.
He said that having such systems in place also made it
easier for employees to get back to work, thus bringing
financial benefit for both employee and employer.
