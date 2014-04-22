April 22 U.S. airlines lag hotels and online
travel agencies in customer satisfaction as travelers face
increasingly cramped airplanes and poor in-flight service, a
poll published on Tuesday showed.
The annual American Customer Satisfaction Index found that
airlines scored 69 on a 100-point scale, compared with 75 for
hotels and 77 for Internet travel agencies. Though that grade
was unchanged for air carriers from the year before, only
subscription TV service, social media and Internet service
ranked lower among other industries tracked.
The ACSI Travel Index is based on random interviews with
more than 7,400 U.S. customers of airlines, hotels and Internet
travel websites from October 2013 to March 2014. The poll is the
latest of several studies in recent weeks suggesting airlines
have room to improve various aspects of customer service.
An annual report from researchers at Wichita State and
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical universities found that while carriers
overall had fewer passenger complaints, on-time performance and
mishandled baggage rates worsened in 2013 from 2012
.
Another study from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group
Education Fund found that Spirit Airlines, American
Airlines Group and United Continental ranked
worst in terms of passenger complaints.
The ACSI study found that while airlines got high marks for
the ease of check-in and reservation procedures, the onboard
experience could be improved. Customers rated carriers low on
the quality of in-flight service such as beverages, bathrooms
and seat comfort.
"The biggest challenge (for airlines) is the flight itself,"
David VanAmburg, managing director of ACSI, said in an
interview. He said passengers give low marks on seat comfort
because flights have become crowded and cramped as carriers look
to fill every seat. He said he doesn't expect this trend to
reverse since fuller airplanes have helped airlines improve
their financial performance.
"It's been a clear trend in the industry in recent years to
create cost efficiencies by putting more people on the plane,"
VanAmburg said.
Airlines with the highest satisfaction scores were JetBlue
Airways, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines
, the survey found. United Continental had the worst
score.
Hotels fared better than airlines in the index but lost
stature as room rates went up. The overall hotel industry
ranking of 75 was down from 77 in 2013.
Customers don't feel hotel amenities have improved as prices
have risen, VanAmburg said. Budget and middle-market hotels such
as Choice Hotels International's Econo Lodge fared worse
in guest satisfaction than luxury hotels. Marriott
International's Ritz-Carlton scored highest among hotel
brands in the index.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)