Jan 5 Three of the largest U.S. airlines have
inched up fares in what could mark the first industry-wide hike
since June.
Delta Air Lines Inc increased prices Monday on
flights by up to $4 one-way, travel search website FareCompare
said Tuesday, adding that Southwest Airlines Co has
followed suit.
American Airlines Group Inc also raised U.S.
domestic fares by $3 one-way to match its rivals, company
spokesman Josh Freed told Reuters.
While U.S. airlines regularly adjust their fares, hiking
prices for nearly all domestic flights is less common and an
industry-wide match even less so. The moves come as the U.S.
Justice Department investigates whether carriers have worked
together illegally to keep fares high by signaling plans to
limit flights.
Delta, Southwest, United Continental Holdings Inc
and JetBlue Airways Corp did not immediately return
requests for comment.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the price
increases.
"We are confident in full industry-matching over the next
several hours," JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said in a research
note. "Just as Southwest often plays the spoiler role,
competitors consistently follow Southwest's lead" when it raises
prices.
Baker said the Southwest's fare increase was also $3
one-way.
